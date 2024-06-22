Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 5,526 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

MDT traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 11,096,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,630. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.