Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 452 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 71.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,260. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.