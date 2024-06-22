Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CDW by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.49. 2,325,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,299. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $170.96 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

