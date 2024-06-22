Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.