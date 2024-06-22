Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

BX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

