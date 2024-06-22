Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,880. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

