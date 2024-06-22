Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 19,441,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

