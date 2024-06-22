Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $17.15 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.39. 8,426,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

