Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.76 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.74 during trading hours on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

