Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of URI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $640.78. The stock had a trading volume of 725,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $661.08 and its 200 day moving average is $638.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.