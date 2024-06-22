Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 440 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after buying an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 43,586,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,342. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

