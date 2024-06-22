Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 43 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.14. 1,291,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,351. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $1,059.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $967.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

