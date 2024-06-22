Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.06. 3,068,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day moving average is $289.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

