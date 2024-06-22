Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 83.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,062,000 after buying an additional 638,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $188,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 531,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,849,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,936. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.