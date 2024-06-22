Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 3,129 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

