Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 52,800 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after buying an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,218,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

