Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 229,940 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 229,940 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 1.66% of Canadian Solar worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

