Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 22,011 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $32,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $197.93. 795,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,355. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average is $214.28. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

