Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 18,677 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Paychex were worth $165,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

