Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.88. 838,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

