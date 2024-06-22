Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,866 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.08% of Ameresco worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,170,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 595,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

