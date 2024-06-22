Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

