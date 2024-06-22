Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 11,620 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 492.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $153,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.32. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total transaction of $4,587,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,946,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.