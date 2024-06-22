Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

