Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 758,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.