Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 692,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

