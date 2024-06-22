Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,238,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144,228. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

