Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.71 and a 200 day moving average of $449.66. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

