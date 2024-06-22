Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

