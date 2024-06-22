Greenfield Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,560,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,830,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
