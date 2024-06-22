Greenfield Savings Bank Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

