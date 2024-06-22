Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 606,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 5,172,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,355. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

