Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 40.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,913. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

