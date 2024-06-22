Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.50 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

