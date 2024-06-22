Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GSUS)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2261 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GSUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,181 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

