Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GSUS)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2261 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
GSUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,181 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF
