Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Price Performance
NYSEARCA GPOW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Company Profile
