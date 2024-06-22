Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Price Performance

NYSEARCA GPOW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Get Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman alerts:

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Goldman Sachs North American Pipelines & Power Equity ETF (GPOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index comprised of North American companies engaged in pipelines and the alternative wholesale power segment. The fund weighs securities by a multi-factor process based on growth and quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.