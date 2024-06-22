George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.51. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

