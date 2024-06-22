Gearbox Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $523,766.81 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $523,766.81 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01264498 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $583,747.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

