Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 4.06. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

