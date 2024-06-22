Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

