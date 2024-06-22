Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $38.30 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 6.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $111.34. 27,097,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

