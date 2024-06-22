Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 810 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 441,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.