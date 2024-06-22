Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 573,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL remained flat at $24.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,160 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

