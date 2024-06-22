Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 134,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

