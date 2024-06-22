Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

