Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

