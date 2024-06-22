Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

FNDC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 144,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

