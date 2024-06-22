Fortitude Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $43.89. 5,793,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

