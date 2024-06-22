Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 800 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,207,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

