Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,174 Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBDC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 18,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,546. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

